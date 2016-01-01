Dr. Jessica Tomasula, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomasula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Tomasula, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Tomasula, PHD is a Psychologist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Tomasula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duke Children's Specialty Services23 Sunnybrook Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 235-6439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomasula?
About Dr. Jessica Tomasula, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1639544299
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomasula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomasula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomasula works at
Dr. Tomasula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomasula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomasula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomasula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.