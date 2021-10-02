See All Family Doctors in Appleton, WI
Jessica Van Lannen, APNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jessica Van Lannen, APNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jessica Van Lannen, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Jessica Van Lannen works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4844
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Van Lannen?

    Oct 02, 2021
    She is absolutely phenomenal. Vey skilled at medicine as well as empathizing and taking time to listen to the patient. Highly recommended for young women, especially those suffering from a sexual assault.
    — Oct 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Van Lannen, APNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Van Lannen, APNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Van Lannen to family and friends

    Jessica Van Lannen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Van Lannen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Van Lannen, APNP.

    About Jessica Van Lannen, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1649671181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Van Lannen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Van Lannen works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Jessica Van Lannen’s profile.

    Jessica Van Lannen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Van Lannen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Van Lannen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Van Lannen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.