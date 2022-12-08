See All Physicians Assistants in Miami, FL
Jessica Van Schaick, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jessica Van Schaick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. 

Jessica Van Schaick works at Elevate Psychiatry in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elevate Psychiatry
    175 SW 7th St Ste 1100, Miami, FL 33130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 908-1115
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    We have been with Jessica for about a year now and have nothing but great things to say about her. She is extremely understanding and truly listens to her patients. She is also available for her patients and answers e-mails very quickly! We love her!
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Jessica Van Schaick, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063040053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Van Schaick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Van Schaick works at Elevate Psychiatry in Miami, FL. View the full address on Jessica Van Schaick’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jessica Van Schaick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Van Schaick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Van Schaick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Van Schaick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

