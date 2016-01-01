See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Jessica Vinas, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Jessica Vinas, FNP-C

Jessica Vinas, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Jessica Vinas works at Internal Medicine Infcts Dses in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Vinas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Infcts Dses
    6005 Park Ave Ste 429B, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 362-1411

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

About Jessica Vinas, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528555406
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Vinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Vinas works at Internal Medicine Infcts Dses in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Jessica Vinas’s profile.

