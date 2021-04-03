See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Jessica Williams, MA

Counseling
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Jessica Williams, MA is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Mo Bapt/U Missouri and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Jessica Williams works at Turning Point Counseling & Mediation Services, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Turning Point Counseling & Mediation Services, LLC
    5137 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 277-4628
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Jessica is the first counselor I’ve seen in my life, and she has thus far been great to work with. The appointments are always prompt, and I truly appreciate her advice and calm demeanor. I highly recommend anyone seeking help to schedule an appointment with her first!
    AJ — Apr 03, 2021
    About Jessica Williams, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285902296
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Missouri and Illinois Supreme Court Approved Mediator
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emotional Change
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mo Bapt/U Missouri
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Umsl
    Undergraduate School

