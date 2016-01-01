See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Jessica Wilson, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jessica Wilson, FNP-BC

Jessica Wilson, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Jessica Wilson works at La Maestra Community Health Centers in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Maestra Family Clinic Inc
    4060 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 255-9155

About Jessica Wilson, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275189110
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.