Jessica Young
Offers telehealth
Jessica Young is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Jessica Young works at
-
1
Medical Specialists Inc5700 N Portland Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 458-7188
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Very thorough and interested in helping. Takes time to answer any questions and make sure you understand every step of the way. Very little wait time. Saw her within 5 mins of appt time.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952787806
Jessica Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Young accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Jessica Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Young.
