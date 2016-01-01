Jessie Grasse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessie Grasse, APNP
Overview
Jessie Grasse, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Jessie Grasse works at
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Appleton West4480 W Spencer St, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 308-4617Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessie Grasse, APNP
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447280714
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessie Grasse accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessie Grasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jessie Grasse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessie Grasse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessie Grasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessie Grasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.