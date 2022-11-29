Overview of Dr. Jetal Patel, OD

Dr. Jetal Patel, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City, AZ.



Dr. Patel works at Southwestern Eye Center - Sun City in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.