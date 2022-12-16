Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jewell Kaylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C
Overview of Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C
Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Clarksville, TN.
Jewell Kaylor's Office Locations
CovenantCare Practices - Sango Clinic1000 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 245-1150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's one of the best things to happen to that clinic. I was losing faith and about to change offices. I gave her a chance and she hasn't let me down. She is patient, professional, kind and very knowledgeable. She listens and explains processes and your next course of action well. She is awesome.
About Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174961445
Education & Certifications
- Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jewell Kaylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jewell Kaylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jewell Kaylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jewell Kaylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jewell Kaylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jewell Kaylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jewell Kaylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.