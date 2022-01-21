Jhawnee Arrington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jhawnee Arrington, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Tampa Family Health Centers302 W FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 866-0930
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
She is and has always been very caring and compassionate, she always goes above and beyond to help me with whatever my concerns are. She is very easy to talk to and I plan on her being my doctor until she retires, and hopefully she'll see me even after she retires. She is a very kind person and an excellent physician, very knowledgeable of her job.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417409871
Jhawnee Arrington accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jhawnee Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jhawnee Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jhawnee Arrington.
