Jian Wu, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jian Wu, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Spartanburg, SC. 

Jian Wu works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg
    1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 805-5651
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jian Wu, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1003966367
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jian Wu, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jian Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jian Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jian Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jian Wu works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Jian Wu’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Jian Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jian Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jian Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jian Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

