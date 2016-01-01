Jigna Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jigna Mehta, PA-C
Overview
Jigna Mehta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Ana, CA.
Locations
Ajay G Meka MD Inc2740 S Bristol St Ste 208, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 979-5734
Ratings & Reviews
About Jigna Mehta, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174638738
Jigna Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jigna Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jigna Mehta.
