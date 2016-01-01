See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Ana, CA
Jigna Mehta, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jigna Mehta, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jigna Mehta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Ana, CA. 

Jigna Mehta works at Amistad Medical Clinic in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ajay G Meka MD Inc
    2740 S Bristol St Ste 208, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-5734

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jigna Mehta?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jigna Mehta, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jigna Mehta, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jigna Mehta to family and friends

Jigna Mehta's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jigna Mehta

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jigna Mehta, PA-C.

About Jigna Mehta, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174638738
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jigna Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jigna Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jigna Mehta works at Amistad Medical Clinic in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Jigna Mehta’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Jigna Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jigna Mehta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jigna Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jigna Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jigna Mehta, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.