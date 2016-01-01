See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Jill Antell, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jill Antell, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jill Antell, WHNP

Jill Antell, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jill Antell works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES, INC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
5.0 (8)
View Profile

Jill Antell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jill Antell?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jill Antell, WHNP
How would you rate your experience with Jill Antell, WHNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jill Antell to family and friends

Jill Antell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jill Antell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jill Antell, WHNP.

About Jill Antell, WHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720104649
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jill Antell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jill Antell works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES, INC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jill Antell’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jill Antell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Antell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Antell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Antell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jill Antell, WHNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.