Overview

Dr. Jill Bressler, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Columbia University, Bryn Mawr Graduate School.

Dr. Bressler works at Bressler Counseling in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bressler Counseling
    7721 Holiday Dr, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 922-1490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dec 01, 2020


About Dr. Jill Bressler, PHD

  • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
  • English
  • 1043560618


Education & Certifications

  • Devereaux Foundation
  • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
  • University of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • Columbia University, Bryn Mawr Graduate School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jill Bressler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bressler works at Bressler Counseling in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bressler’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bressler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bressler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

