Dr. Jill Bressler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Bressler, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Columbia University, Bryn Mawr Graduate School.
Dr. Bressler works at
Locations
Bressler Counseling7721 Holiday Dr, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 922-1490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jill Bressler has been an amazing asset to our family. She is insightful, intelligent and interacts with our children brilliantly. Over the past two years, she has helped our family immensely - from advocating for us in the local school district, to being supportive of our parenting and interacting with our gifted children in a way other psychologists could not do. I have no hesitations in recommending her to anyone in need of an excellent psychologist.
About Dr. Jill Bressler, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1043560618
Education & Certifications
- Devereaux Foundation
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University, Bryn Mawr Graduate School
Dr. Bressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bressler works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressler.
