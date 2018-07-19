See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Erie, PA
Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD

Optometry
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD

Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD is an Optometrist in Erie, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Cuthbertson works at Family Eye Care, Erie, Pennsylvania in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Cuthbertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Eye Care, Erie, Pa
    1344 w 38th st, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 868-0895

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cuthbertson?

    Jul 19, 2018
    Dr. Cuthbertson was extremely helpful with my family and I. Her staff did their best to schedule us, regardless of our hectic schedules, at the most convenient times. My experience was overall very nice and easy. Dr. Cuthbertson is a great optometrist and I will definitely recommend her to friends!
    Nicole Birch in Erie, PA — Jul 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cuthbertson to family and friends

    Dr. Cuthbertson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cuthbertson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD.

    About Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790843977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuthbertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuthbertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuthbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuthbertson works at Family Eye Care, Erie, Pennsylvania in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cuthbertson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuthbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuthbertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuthbertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuthbertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jill Cuthbertson, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.