Overview of Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C

Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Jill Eggers-Knight works at Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.