Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Office33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jill is MAGNIFICENT. At first I was not happy that I could not get an appointment with the Orthopedic Surgeon (would take many months) as I was having pain in my shoulder. However, Jill has been one of the best Dr.'s I have ever seen. She is informative, patient, down to earth and very friendly. Most of all she is very knowledgeable and gets you on the right path for your condition. My shoulder is improving based on her service. She is one of my ATF Doctors and that is saying a lot as I am very hard to please. Thank you Dr. Jill for your OUTSTANDING service!!!!
About Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215996798
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Jill Eggers-Knight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Eggers-Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jill Eggers-Knight using Healthline FindCare.
Jill Eggers-Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Jill Eggers-Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Eggers-Knight.
