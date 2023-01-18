Jill Hall-Crum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Hall-Crum
Overview of Jill Hall-Crum
Jill Hall-Crum is a Nurse Practitioner in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Jill Hall-Crum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jill Hall-Crum's Office Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 321-5257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eisenhower Primary Care72780 Country Club Dr Ste 205B, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 834-7900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jill Hall-Crum?
Jill Hall Crum, NP is one of the best at Eisenhower’s Endocrinology Clinic. Listens, detailed, thorough in her evaluation. She told me specific things I should do for my illness and how I can handle preventive care. I was impressed with her skill level, easy communication, followup. I wouldn’t hesitate seeing this Nurse Practitioner again which I intend to do! Great health care.
About Jill Hall-Crum
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518419894
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Hall-Crum accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Hall-Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Hall-Crum works at
4 patients have reviewed Jill Hall-Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Hall-Crum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Hall-Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Hall-Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.