See All Nurse Practitioners in Rancho Mirage, CA
Jill Hall-Crum Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jill Hall-Crum

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jill Hall-Crum

Jill Hall-Crum is a Nurse Practitioner in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Jill Hall-Crum works at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jill Hall-Crum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 321-5257
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eisenhower Primary Care
    72780 Country Club Dr Ste 205B, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 834-7900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jill Hall-Crum?

    Jan 18, 2023
    Jill Hall Crum, NP is one of the best at Eisenhower’s Endocrinology Clinic. Listens, detailed, thorough in her evaluation. She told me specific things I should do for my illness and how I can handle preventive care. I was impressed with her skill level, easy communication, followup. I wouldn’t hesitate seeing this Nurse Practitioner again which I intend to do! Great health care.
    Annie N — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jill Hall-Crum
    How would you rate your experience with Jill Hall-Crum?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jill Hall-Crum to family and friends

    Jill Hall-Crum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jill Hall-Crum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jill Hall-Crum.

    About Jill Hall-Crum

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518419894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Hall-Crum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jill Hall-Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Hall-Crum works at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Jill Hall-Crum’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jill Hall-Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Hall-Crum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Hall-Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Hall-Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jill Hall-Crum?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.