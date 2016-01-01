Jill Henritze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Henritze, PA-C
Overview
Jill Henritze, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingsport, TN.
Jill Henritze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-3161
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jill Henritze?
About Jill Henritze, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255376190
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Henritze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Henritze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Henritze works at
3 patients have reviewed Jill Henritze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Henritze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Henritze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Henritze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.