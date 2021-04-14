Jill Henry, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jill Henry, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jill Henry, PA is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR.
Jill Henry works at
Locations
1
Ventana Wellness3156 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-9772
2
Paml of Southern Oregon3144 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-9772Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jill Henry is the BEST! She is thorough, caring, and never makes me feel rushed!
About Jill Henry, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942301387
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jill Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.