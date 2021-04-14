See All Physicians Assistants in Medford, OR
Jill Henry, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jill Henry, PA is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR. 

Jill Henry works at Complete Integrative Care in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ventana Wellness
    3156 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-9772
  2. 2
    Paml of Southern Oregon
    3144 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-9772
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Jill Henry is the BEST! She is thorough, caring, and never makes me feel rushed!
    Nancy H — Apr 14, 2021
    Photo: Jill Henry, PA
    About Jill Henry, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942301387
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Henry, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jill Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jill Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Henry works at Complete Integrative Care in Medford, OR. View the full address on Jill Henry’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jill Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

