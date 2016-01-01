See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Jill Lederman Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jill Lederman

Pediatric Psychiatry
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jill Lederman is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Jill Lederman works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-0162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jill Lederman

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154744431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Lederman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jill Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Lederman works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Jill Lederman’s profile.

    Jill Lederman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Lederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jill Lederman?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.