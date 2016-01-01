Jill Connors Letizia accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Connors Letizia, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jill Connors Letizia, LMHC is a Counselor in Syracuse, NY.
Jill Connors Letizia works at
Locations
-
1
Central New York Services Inc.321 W Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 478-0610
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jill Connors Letizia?
About Jill Connors Letizia, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1669922233
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Connors Letizia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Connors Letizia works at
Jill Connors Letizia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Connors Letizia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Connors Letizia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Connors Letizia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.