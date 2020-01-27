Jill Maddox, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jill Maddox, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jill Maddox, NP
Jill Maddox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Jill Maddox works at
Jill Maddox's Office Locations
Ireland Road Medical Group1815 E Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 647-1700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Jill is very thorough and takes time to explain what she is seeing during routine skin checks and makes certain that her patients have a solid understanding of her findings and treatment plan.
About Jill Maddox, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437388220
Jill Maddox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Maddox accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Maddox works at
20 patients have reviewed Jill Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Maddox.
