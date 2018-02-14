Dr. Ricke accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jill Ricke, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jill Ricke, PHD is a Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1535 Killearn Center Blvd Ste D1, Tallahassee, FL 32309 Directions (850) 877-6011
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricke?
I saw Dr. Ricke for almost a year and she helped me immensely. Definitely the best relationship I've had with a therapist. She really knows what she is talking about and is exceptional at communicating with patients. She recognized how I best can conceptualize topics and issues and talked with me about them that way. I made real breakthroughs working with her and learned first hand how much a good therapist changes things. Our sessions felt, and were, productive. Best therapist I've had.
About Dr. Jill Ricke, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1508900580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.