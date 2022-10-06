Jill Smothers, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Smothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jill Smothers, NP
Overview of Jill Smothers, NP
Jill Smothers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Smothers' Office Locations
- 1 2020 W Colorado Ave Ste 303, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Directions (719) 473-2368
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Jill takes time to truly figure out what is needed for a patient to live their best life. She goes above and beyond any practitioner I have ever met. She has made a huge difference in improving the health of my family. We are so grateful for her genuine concern and care!
About Jill Smothers, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912104183
Jill Smothers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Smothers accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Smothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jill Smothers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Smothers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Smothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Smothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.