Jill White-Huffman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill White-Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jill White-Huffman, LPC
Overview
Jill White-Huffman, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greensboro, NC.
Jill White-Huffman works at
Locations
-
1
Counselor in Greensboro1921 Boulevard St Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27407 Directions (336) 855-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jill White-Huffman?
About Jill White-Huffman, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255644407
Education & Certifications
- BENNETT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill White-Huffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill White-Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill White-Huffman works at
8 patients have reviewed Jill White-Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill White-Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill White-Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill White-Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.