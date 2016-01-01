See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Greensboro, NC
Jill White-Huffman, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jill White-Huffman, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greensboro, NC. 

Jill White-Huffman works at Jill White-Huffman, LPC, Greensboro, NC in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counselor in Greensboro
    1921 Boulevard St Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 855-1860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital
  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jill White-Huffman, LPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255644407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • BENNETT COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill White-Huffman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill White-Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jill White-Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill White-Huffman works at Jill White-Huffman, LPC, Greensboro, NC in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Jill White-Huffman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jill White-Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill White-Huffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill White-Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill White-Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

