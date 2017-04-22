Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD
Overview of Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD
Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD is an Optometrist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Chapman's Office Locations
Levin Eyecare517 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212 Directions (410) 467-7727Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Levin Eye Care- Bel Air223 Brierhill Dr, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 420-3933Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens spends time to answer all questions very easy to talk to very knowledgeable recommend her to anyone needing a great opometry
About Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1558340836
Education & Certifications
- Michigan College Of Optometry/Ferris College Of Optometry
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
