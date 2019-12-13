Jillian Goldney, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jillian Goldney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jillian Goldney, FNP-C
Overview of Jillian Goldney, FNP-C
Jillian Goldney, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.
Jillian Goldney works at
Jillian Goldney's Office Locations
-
1
Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 556-0446
-
3
Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
4
Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
5
Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
6
Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
7
Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
8
Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthChoice
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Prime Health Services
- Sanford Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jillian Goldney?
Jiillian was very kind and took time to answer my questions.
About Jillian Goldney, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144733767
Education & Certifications
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jillian Goldney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jillian Goldney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jillian Goldney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jillian Goldney works at
2 patients have reviewed Jillian Goldney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jillian Goldney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jillian Goldney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jillian Goldney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.