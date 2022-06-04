See All Neurologists in Wilmington, NC
Jillian Purvis, FNP

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jillian Purvis, FNP

Jillian Purvis, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Jillian Purvis works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jillian Purvis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1719

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 04, 2022
It was excellent. It was my first appointment with her. She is now working with Dr. Greer who is my Nerologest as well. Drn Greer is excellent as well.
Dan Gandin — Jun 04, 2022
Photo: Jillian Purvis, FNP
About Jillian Purvis, FNP

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1588327829
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

