Dr. Jillian Sullivan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jillian Sullivan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jillian Sullivan, PHD is a Health Psychologist in Greenwood, IN. They completed their fellowship with Memphis Vamc
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Gallahue Mental Health Services3000 S State Road 135 Ste 230, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 497-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Jill has saved my life! She has made me rethink my entire outlook on therapy. I have been seeing her for 2 years now and she is the most kind and compassionate person I have ever met who honestly cares about my well being and progress.
About Dr. Jillian Sullivan, PHD
- Health Psychology
- English
- 1114357506
Education & Certifications
- Memphis Vamc
- Charlie Norwood Vamc/Medical College Of Georgia
- Ohio Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.