See All Physicians Assistants in Laguna Hills, CA
Jim Cheng Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jim Cheng

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jim Cheng is a Physician Assistant in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Jim Cheng works at Coastal Comprehensive Care Med Ctr Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Comprehensive Care Med Ctr Inc
    25226 CABOT RD, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 555-0000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jim Cheng?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jim Cheng
How would you rate your experience with Jim Cheng?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jim Cheng to family and friends

Jim Cheng's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jim Cheng

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jim Cheng.

About Jim Cheng

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790122638
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jim Cheng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jim Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jim Cheng works at Coastal Comprehensive Care Med Ctr Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Jim Cheng’s profile.

Jim Cheng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jim Cheng.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jim Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jim Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jim Cheng?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.