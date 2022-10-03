Jim Utic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jim Utic
Overview
Jim Utic is a Clinical Psychologist in Solana Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 462 Stevens Ave Ste 108, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Directions (760) 402-1212
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Utic on and off throughout the years. Initially, he saw both my husband and me during a very challenging time in our marriage. Eventually, I saw him alone. He has also seen other family members and friends, and was found to be very helpful. He was always thoughtful and honest, and he will call you out on things when needed. We all need that reality check! He was NOT rude about it, but if you aren't willing to really look at your part of things, don't bother going to him. He WILL help you if you allow him to. I think he is a truly gifted therapist. Thanks, Dr. Utic, for the difference you have made in my family's life.
About Jim Utic
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538249313
