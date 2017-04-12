Dr. Jimmie Corley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmie Corley, OD
Overview of Dr. Jimmie Corley, OD
Dr. Jimmie Corley, OD is an Optometrist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Alabama.
Dr. Corley works at
Dr. Corley's Office Locations
EyeCare Associates911 Hargrove Rd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 Directions (844) 206-9429
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Corley for over 10 years. She has always addressed any issues that i have concerning my eyes and has always kept me informed on steps i need to take to preserve my eyesight. Not only does she adminster vision tests, she cares for her patients. I always recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Jimmie Corley, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518940717
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.