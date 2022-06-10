Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimmie McClure, DC
Overview
Dr. Jimmie McClure, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
Natural Health Solutions LLC3600 Cerrillos Rd Ste 503A, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 983-1226
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McClure is well established in the community. He runs a very clean, efficient practice and gives in depth and useful recommendations about personal health. I have been a patient of his for as many years as he has been in practice and I continue to turn to him for all my structural needs.
About Dr. Jimmie McClure, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1891106555
Frequently Asked Questions
