Jimmy Cooper Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes.
Jimmy Cooper Jr, NP
Overview of Jimmy Cooper Jr, NP
Jimmy Cooper Jr, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA.
Jimmy Cooper Jr works at
Jimmy Cooper Jr's Office Locations
Triumph Residential LLC, 3001 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jimmy Cooper Jr, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205123171
Frequently Asked Questions
Jimmy Cooper Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jimmy Cooper Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jimmy Cooper Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Jimmy Cooper Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jimmy Cooper Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jimmy Cooper Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jimmy Cooper Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.