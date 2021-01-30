Jin Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jin Park, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jin Park, FNP-BC
Jin Park, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Jin Park works at
Jin Park's Office Locations
Willamette Family Inc195 W 12th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 762-4325
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Jin is very invested in her patients. She puts a lot of effort into problem solving and understand health issues- Springfield is really lucky to have her.
About Jin Park, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215374848
Jin Park accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jin Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jin Park works at
5 patients have reviewed Jin Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jin Park.
