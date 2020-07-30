Jinit Shah, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jinit Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jinit Shah, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jinit Shah, NPC
Jinit Shah, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington Hills, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jinit Shah's Office Locations
- 1 31500 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 509-4070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jinit Shah?
I like him, he’s fun, dedicated, and thoughtful. He listens to my concerns and uses creative induction..
About Jinit Shah, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1548792534
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jinit Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jinit Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jinit Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
Jinit Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jinit Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jinit Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jinit Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.