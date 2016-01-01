See All Nurse Practitioners in Honolulu, HI
Jinny Ching, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jinny Ching, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jinny Ching, FNP-BC

Jinny Ching, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI. 

Jinny Ching works at Waikiki Health Center in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jinny Ching's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Waikiki Health Center
    277 Ohua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 922-4787

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jinny Ching?

Photo: Jinny Ching, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Jinny Ching, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jinny Ching to family and friends

Jinny Ching's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jinny Ching

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jinny Ching, FNP-BC.

About Jinny Ching, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922619709
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jinny Ching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jinny Ching works at Waikiki Health Center in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Jinny Ching’s profile.

Jinny Ching has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jinny Ching.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jinny Ching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jinny Ching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jinny Ching, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.