Dr. Jirasan Sakulsom, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakulsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jirasan Sakulsom, OD
Overview of Dr. Jirasan Sakulsom, OD
Dr. Jirasan Sakulsom, OD is an Optometrist in Chicago, IL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sakulsom's Office Locations
- 1 259 E Erie St Ste 20-220, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
- 2 2025 S Indiana Ave Apt 202, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 225-3188
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakulsom?
I left Dr. Sakulsom's office with the feeling I had been in the presence of a true healer. He diagnosed my issue, was detailed in what I needed to do. After six months of extreme discomfort and disregard by my previous doctor, I am now much better. I am sincerely grateful for his attention and concern.
About Dr. Jirasan Sakulsom, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1215120522
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakulsom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakulsom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakulsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakulsom speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakulsom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakulsom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakulsom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakulsom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.