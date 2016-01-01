Jo Woodie, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jo Woodie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jo Woodie, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jo Woodie, FNP-C
Jo Woodie, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Newnan, GA.
Jo Woodie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jo Woodie's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
OrthoAtlanta Newnan354 Newnan Crossing Byp Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jo Woodie?
About Jo Woodie, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356784599
Frequently Asked Questions
Jo Woodie accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jo Woodie using Healthline FindCare.
Jo Woodie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jo Woodie works at
Jo Woodie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jo Woodie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jo Woodie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jo Woodie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.