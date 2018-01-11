See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Jo Yoon, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jo Yoon, PA-C

Jo Yoon, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

Jo Yoon works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jo Yoon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Glenlake
    20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966
  2. 2
    6335 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 575-4500

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Jo Yoon, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184758096
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jo Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jo Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Jo Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jo Yoon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jo Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jo Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

