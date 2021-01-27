Dr. Joan Blackford, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Blackford, DC
Overview
Dr. Joan Blackford, DC is a Chiropractor in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Blackford works at
Locations
Joan Blackford-heintz Pa.5314 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 751-1147
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
What an incredible gift this dear woman's skills are to those able to see her. She actually adjusted my foot (where pain was so bad I had trouble walking on it and walked out of the office with a new foot) in addition to my whole spine. Her gentle touch yet strong ability to effortlessly move the most stubborn of misalignments put me right at ease from the moment her hands began their healing work. I can't recommend this wonderful professional highly enough - I've had a lifetime of chiropractic to compare to, so believe me when I say: Dr Blackford-Heintz is like no one I've ever seen. AMAZING.
About Dr. Joan Blackford, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942266358
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackford.
