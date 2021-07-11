See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Joan Carapucci, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joan Carapucci, PA-C

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joan Carapucci, PA-C is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Joan Carapucci works at Eugene Rosenman, MD in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Michael Shepard, Clinical Psychologist
    2775 S Jones Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 685-3300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joan Carapucci?

Jul 11, 2021
I have had over the phone and online visits with her and both are very enjoyable. She is thorough, has a great memory, with a happy and enjoyable personality. I have no plans on changing and I've been with her for 2 years, since the COVID-19 disaster started actually
Alyssa — Jul 11, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joan Carapucci, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Joan Carapucci, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joan Carapucci to family and friends

Joan Carapucci's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joan Carapucci

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joan Carapucci, PA-C.

About Joan Carapucci, PA-C

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255342069
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joan Carapucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joan Carapucci works at Eugene Rosenman, MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Joan Carapucci’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Joan Carapucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Carapucci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Carapucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Carapucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Joan Carapucci, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.