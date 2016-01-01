See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Joan Caruana, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Joan Caruana, NP

Joan Caruana, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joan Caruana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    80 8th Ave Ste 709, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 645-5793

Photo: Joan Caruana, NP
About Joan Caruana, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740373646
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joan Caruana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Joan Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Joan Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Caruana.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Caruana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Caruana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

