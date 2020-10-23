Dr. Joan Druckman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Druckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Druckman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Druckman, PHD is a Psychologist in Folsom, CA.
Locations
Joan Druckman, PhD1845 Iron Point Rd Ste 180, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 847-5328
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Druckman is an outstanding therapist: highly competent, caring, and a great listener. Dr Druckman has successfully helped me deal with difficult life challenges.
About Dr. Joan Druckman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912095878
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University
