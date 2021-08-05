Joan Galang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joan Galang
Offers telehealth
Overview of Joan Galang
Joan Galang is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Joan Galang works at
Joan Galang's Office Locations
-
1
Jurani Clinic633 N Decatur Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 258-4900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joan Galang?
She is the absolute best! I am very fortunate to have her as my medical practitioner. She truly cares about me and my health. A+, first class in every respect.
About Joan Galang
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407204035
Frequently Asked Questions
Joan Galang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joan Galang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joan Galang works at
3 patients have reviewed Joan Galang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Galang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Galang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Galang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.