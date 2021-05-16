See All Clinical Psychologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Joan Hittelman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Hittelman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Hittelman works at Suny Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suny Downstate Medical Center
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-2036
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. Joan Hittelman, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1366592081
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Hittelman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hittelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hittelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hittelman works at Suny Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hittelman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hittelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hittelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hittelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hittelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

