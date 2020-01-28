See All Pediatricians in Niles, MI
Joan Madsen, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joan Madsen, NP

Pediatrics
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Joan Madsen, NP

Joan Madsen, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. 

Joan Madsen works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Joan Madsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 687-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Chest Cold
Chronic Diseases
Allergies
Chest Cold
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joan Madsen?

    Jan 28, 2020
    Joan has seen both of my boys and I've never been anything except for pleased with her demeanor, care and level of attention. Definitely recommend seeing her.
    Joanna R — Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joan Madsen, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Joan Madsen, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joan Madsen to family and friends

    Joan Madsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joan Madsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joan Madsen, NP.

    About Joan Madsen, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275988867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joan Madsen, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joan Madsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joan Madsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joan Madsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joan Madsen works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. View the full address on Joan Madsen’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Joan Madsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Madsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Madsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Madsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joan Madsen, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.