Joan Osswald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joan Osswald, NP
Joan Osswald, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Mercy Comprehensive Care Center397 Louisiana St, Buffalo, NY 14204 Directions (716) 847-6610Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Independent Health
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588686307
3 patients have reviewed Joan Osswald. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Osswald.
