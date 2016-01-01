Joan Russell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Joan Russell, LPC is a Counselor in Georgetown, TX.
Joan Russell works at
Locations
Aspects Psychotherapy and Consulting1504 Leander Rd, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 864-0977
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Joan Russell, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1942597455
Frequently Asked Questions
Joan Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joan Russell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.